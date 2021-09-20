ZeroSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $16.54 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $1.47 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00124270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044416 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

