Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Zendesk worth $157,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.05. 8,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.