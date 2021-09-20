ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $2,205.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00273447 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00129011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00177711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

