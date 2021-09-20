ZClassic Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,787.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00278885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00135851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00190868 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.