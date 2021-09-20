Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BMTX opened at $9.12 on Thursday. BM Technologies has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

