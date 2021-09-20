Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

OCUL stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $807.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.