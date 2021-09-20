Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.21.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 192.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

