Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line was driven by its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

