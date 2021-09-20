Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

GNTY stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.