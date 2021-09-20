Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.03 Million

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $436.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.10 million and the highest is $440.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 429,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,658. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $176.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

