Zacks: Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.04 Million

Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will report $55.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.71 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $185.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.18 million to $187.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $280.24 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $281.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 26,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $560,082. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

