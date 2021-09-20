Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Announce $4.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.59 and the highest is $5.21. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $4.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,045. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

