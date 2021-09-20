Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,511,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,515 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. 681,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

