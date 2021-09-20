Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $165.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $173.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $640.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $773.53 million, with estimates ranging from $716.90 million to $854.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 588,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

