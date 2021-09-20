Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Paychex reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.38. 1,947,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. Paychex has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.