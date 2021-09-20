Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 806.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of CLR traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 32,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,647. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

