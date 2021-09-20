Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post sales of $64.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.37 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $204.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $592.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

