Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.53 Million

Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post sales of $337.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.60 million and the lowest is $334.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $246.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of BRKS traded up $7.13 on Friday, reaching $101.27. 70,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,131. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,025. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

