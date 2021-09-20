Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arko by 759.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 24,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,042. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

