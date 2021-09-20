Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Option Care Health reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,340. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570,865 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $7,267,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

