Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $147.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.34 million. Lindsay posted sales of $128.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 249,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $91.41 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

