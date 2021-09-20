Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.87 and the lowest is $2.54. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $16.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $27.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.11 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $789,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

