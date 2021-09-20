Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.