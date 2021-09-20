Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 488.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,018. The company has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a PE ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.