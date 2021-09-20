Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 488.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,018. The company has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a PE ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

