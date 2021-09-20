Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

BIGC stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $109.15.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,483 shares of company stock valued at $44,739,048. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.