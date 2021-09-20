Zacks: Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

