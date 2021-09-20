Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $122.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.50 million. Alteryx posted sales of $129.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $525.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $613.83 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,337,925. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 126.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

