Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 106,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

