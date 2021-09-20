Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 106,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.