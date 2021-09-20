Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.51). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

Several research analysts have commented on XOMA shares. Wedbush downgraded XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. XOMA has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of 122.19 and a beta of 0.87.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

