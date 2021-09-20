Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $243.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the highest is $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $991.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

