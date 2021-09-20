Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

TFC traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 221,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

