Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Switch posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,608,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,934.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,219 shares of company stock worth $16,716,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

