Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of PEGA opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 90,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.