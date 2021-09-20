Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report $60.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $64.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $250.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $271.18 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 430,086 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.