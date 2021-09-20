Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 265.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GME traded down $12.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.20. 3,934,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,147,924. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.21 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.43.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

