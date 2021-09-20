Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post $14.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.36 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 14,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

