Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

ATER stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

