Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,565 shares of company stock worth $2,553,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,616 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,207. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,245.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

