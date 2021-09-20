Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,604,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 2,000,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,532.0 days.

Shares of YHEKF stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Yeahka has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

