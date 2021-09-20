Xuez (XUEZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $88,630.16

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $88,630.16 and approximately $59,487.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,136,642 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,209 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

