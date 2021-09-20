XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 857,300 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,011,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,500 shares of company stock worth $28,359,975. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in XPEL by 98,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $85.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

