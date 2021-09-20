Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $894.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. 1,994,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,331. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

