Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.53.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.29 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.