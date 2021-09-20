Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $577.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00016373 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $459,344.46 and $577.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00173273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00110527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.23 or 0.06894842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,682.60 or 0.99819246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00772274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

