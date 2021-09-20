WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

