Wownero Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $56,742.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00173490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00110999 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

