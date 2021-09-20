World Asset Management Inc Has $513,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

