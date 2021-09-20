World Asset Management Inc Has $494,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $261.68 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $272.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average of $243.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

