Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKPPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF remained flat at $$13.29 during trading hours on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

