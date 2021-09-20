Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on WKHS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 98,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451,816. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

